Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 18th (AMCX, FLL, FRGI, GCO, KOS, MITFY, MMC, MODN, MSEX, NCNA)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, March 18th:

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get AMC Networks Inc alerts:

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mitie Group plc provides strategic outsourcing services. The company’s operating segment includes Soft FM, Hard FM, Property Management and Healthcare. Soft FM segment includes cleaning and environmental services, security, catering and front of house services. Hard FM segment includes technical, building maintenance and energy services. Property management segment provides repair and maintenance services in the social housing market. Healthcare segment provides care at home for people who need help and support due to illness, infirmity or disability. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Guernsey, Jersey, Germany, France, Finland, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Switzerland, Belgium, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. Mitie Group plc is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.