Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ: ABUS):
- 3/14/2022 – Arbutus Biopharma had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $8.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Arbutus Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/10/2022 – Arbutus Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “
- 3/4/2022 – Arbutus Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 3/4/2022 – Arbutus Biopharma had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $5.50 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/15/2022 – Arbutus Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/5/2022 – Arbutus Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/2/2022 – Arbutus Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $3.02 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.69.
Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 676.58% and a negative net margin of 693.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
