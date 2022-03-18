Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Glencore (GLEN)

Glencore (LON: GLEN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/15/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/15/2022 – Glencore had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 590 ($7.67) price target on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 500 ($6.50) to GBX 580 ($7.54). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 490 ($6.37) price target on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/25/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 490 ($6.37) price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Glencore had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.15) price target on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 470 ($6.11) to GBX 490 ($6.37). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 450 ($5.85) to GBX 500 ($6.50). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 450 ($5.85) price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Glencore had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.15) price target on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 470 ($6.11) to GBX 480 ($6.24). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Glencore had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/3/2022 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 450 ($5.85) price target on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 470 ($6.11) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 450 ($5.85) price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 425 ($5.53) price target on the stock.

GLEN stock traded up GBX 4.15 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 479.25 ($6.23). 77,679,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,004,184. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 426.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 382.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. Glencore plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2.96 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 514.10 ($6.69).

Get Glencore plc alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.24%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.42%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.