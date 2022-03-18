Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Scientific Games (SGMS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ: SGMS) in the last few weeks:

3/11/2022 – Scientific Games had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $13.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Scientific Games had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $13.00 to $55.00.

3/3/2022 – Scientific Games had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $52.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Scientific Games had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $67.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Scientific Games was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/15/2022 – Scientific Games was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $61.44 on Friday. Scientific Games Co. has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.88.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hamish Mclennan bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.03 per share, with a total value of $377,195.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

