Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 18th (JBHT, KOPN, NDAQ, NRILY, OBIIF, PCSA, PHR, PRCT, PRLD, PRMW)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 18th:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides research, business consulting and systems services. Its operating segment consists of Consulting, Financial Information Technology Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, IT Platform Services and Others. Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services. Financial IT Solutions segment offers IT solutions for securities, asset management, banking, and insurance sectors. Industrial IT Solutions segment deals with IT solutions and infrastructure services for distribution, manufacturing, service and healthcare industries, as well as for governments and other public agencies. IT Platform Services segment handles system management and advanced information technology solutions. It also conducts research for the development of new business operations and new products related to IT solutions. Others segment administers systems development and operation services on other businesses. Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $161.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “OBIC Co., Ltd provides system integration services, system support services, office automation services, and package software services. It also sells, leases and develops computers, peripherals, related systems and customized software. OBIC Co., Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the development of drug products which intended to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have unmet medical need. Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Heatwurx Inc., is based in HANOVER, United States. “

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Phreesia Inc. provides a patient intake management platform. The company’s SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care. Phreesia Inc. is based in New York. “

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Primo Water Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions in North America and Europe. “

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. provides technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform principally in China. The company’s brand includes ATRenew. AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. is based in SHANGHAI. “

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

