Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for HSBC (HSBA)

HSBC (LON: HSBA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/15/2022 – HSBC had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/15/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 610 ($7.93) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/15/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 510 ($6.63) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/14/2022 – HSBC had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 570 ($7.41) to GBX 510 ($6.63). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – HSBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/9/2022 – HSBC had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/9/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 510 ($6.63) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/3/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 570 ($7.41) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/3/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 530 ($6.89) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/28/2022 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 470 ($6.11) to GBX 560 ($7.28). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 615 ($8.00) to GBX 725 ($9.43). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 480 ($6.24) price target on the stock.

2/22/2022 – HSBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 570 ($7.41) price target on the stock.

2/22/2022 – HSBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/22/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 565 ($7.35) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/22/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 473 ($6.15) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/22/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 530 ($6.89) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/22/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 590 ($7.67) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/14/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 570 ($7.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/11/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 575 ($7.48) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/8/2022 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/7/2022 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 470 ($6.11) price target on the stock.

1/31/2022 – HSBC had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/31/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 700 ($9.10) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/31/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 590 ($7.67) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/26/2022 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 550 ($7.15) to GBX 615 ($8.00). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 480 ($6.24) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 590 ($7.67) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/19/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 500 ($6.50) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/18/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 535 ($6.96) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 497.75 ($6.47) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £100.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 518.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 452.87. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.38).

Get HSBC Holdings plc alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.66), for a total value of £218,726.40 ($284,429.65).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.