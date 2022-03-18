Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for CECO Environmental (CECE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ: CECE) recently:

3/16/2022 – CECO Environmental was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/15/2022 – CECO Environmental had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2022 – CECO Environmental had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2022 – CECO Environmental was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ CECE opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $201.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.80, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.42.

Get CECO Environmental Corp alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 5,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $31,796.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 7,886 shares of company stock valued at $45,216 in the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 548.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 21,686 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 19,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.