Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Zynga (ZNGA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) in the last few weeks:

3/15/2022 – Zynga had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $13.50 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Zynga was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.86 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.50.

2/28/2022 – Zynga was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2022 – Zynga was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

2/10/2022 – Zynga was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

1/19/2022 – Zynga was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/19/2022 – Zynga was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.50.

1/18/2022 – Zynga was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

ZNGA traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $9.04. 21,389,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,704,082. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.40 and a beta of -0.07. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Zynga Inc alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Zynga by 82,450.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 43,699 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,324,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,709,000 after acquiring an additional 238,816 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $828,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.