Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Zynga (ZNGA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) in the last few weeks:
- 3/15/2022 – Zynga had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $13.50 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2022 – Zynga was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.86 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.50.
- 2/28/2022 – Zynga was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/25/2022 – Zynga was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.
- 2/10/2022 – Zynga was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.
- 1/19/2022 – Zynga was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 1/19/2022 – Zynga was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.50.
- 1/18/2022 – Zynga was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
ZNGA traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $9.04. 21,389,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,704,082. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.40 and a beta of -0.07. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Zynga by 82,450.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 43,699 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,324,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,709,000 after acquiring an additional 238,816 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $828,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zynga (ZNGA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.