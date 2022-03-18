Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 10,979 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 889% compared to the average daily volume of 1,110 call options.

KC stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.78. 520,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,402,118. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.41. Kingsoft Cloud has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $50.89.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on KC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud (Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.