Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 48,387 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,093% compared to the typical volume of 4,055 call options.

KODK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 7.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 21.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 5.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 7.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KODK traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,540. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $364.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

