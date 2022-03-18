Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 48,387 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,093% compared to the typical volume of 4,055 call options.
KODK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 7.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 21.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 5.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 7.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Kodak Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.
