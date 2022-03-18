Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM)

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 13,411 call options on the company. This is an increase of 10,893% compared to the average daily volume of 122 call options.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Grom Social Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GROM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grom Social Enterprises by 370.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 245,277 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grom Social Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grom Social Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grom Social Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Grom Social Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 1.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GROM stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.44. 1,454,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,668. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. Grom Social Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

