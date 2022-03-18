Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 166,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 802,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,134,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 455.7% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 29,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 23,899 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,410,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,067,000 after purchasing an additional 338,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.69. 6,004,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,995,655. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 90.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.09.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

