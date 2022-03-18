iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $43.75

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCMGet Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.75 and traded as high as $47.60. iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN shares last traded at $47.12, with a volume of 4,508 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average of $40.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN by 340.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 34,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter.

About iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties located in Peru. The Company’s development projects include Corani Silver-Lead-Zinc Project and Santa Ana Silver Project. Its exploration projects include Maria Jose Prospect, La Yegua Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Prospect and Sumi Gold Prospect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.