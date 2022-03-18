IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGB) Shares Up 0.3%

IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.49 and last traded at $23.48. 280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 70,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.68.
See Also
