iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Up 21.3%

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) rose 21.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 638,110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 21,311,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

IQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.92.

The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $12,072,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 112,548 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 893,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 135,966 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in iQIYI by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,223,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 522,987 shares during the period. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

