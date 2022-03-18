Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $369.18

Shares of Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 369.18 ($4.80) and traded as low as GBX 308 ($4.01). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 308 ($4.01), with a volume of 896 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 348.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 369.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.31. The firm has a market cap of £563.01 million and a PE ratio of -34.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a €0.09 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Irish Continental Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off freight services on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe.

