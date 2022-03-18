Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Iron Mountain makes up about 2.2% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 459.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 584 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $29,007.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,250 shares of company stock worth $7,442,268. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IRM traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,716. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $53.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.36%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.