ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ironSource’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ironSource will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ironSource.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE IS opened at $5.20 on Friday. ironSource has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $13.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,956,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in ironSource by 9,773.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,108,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955,807 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ironSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,824,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of ironSource by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,644,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644,317 shares during the period. Finally, Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,960,000. Institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

