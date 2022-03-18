iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,042 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,753,000 after purchasing an additional 388,896 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,862 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,158,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,418,000 after purchasing an additional 73,570 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,633,000 after purchasing an additional 512,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.85. The company had a trading volume of 38,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,964. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $86.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

