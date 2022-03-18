iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,140 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

SHY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.85. 4,946,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,302,125. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $86.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

