iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 782,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 21,475,234 shares.The stock last traded at $133.23 and had previously closed at $131.83.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.56.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.
About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
