iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 782,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 21,475,234 shares.The stock last traded at $133.23 and had previously closed at $131.83.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.56.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,691,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 309.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after purchasing an additional 67,979 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 25,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.