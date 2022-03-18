iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC cut its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,923 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 7.9% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 647,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,334,000 after purchasing an additional 110,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $123.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.28. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.15 and a one year high of $132.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

