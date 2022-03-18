iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) is Bridge Advisory LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,629 shares during the quarter. iShares Agency Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bridge Advisory LLC owned about 0.83% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,678,000 after buying an additional 28,023 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 794.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 40,574 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 14.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $113.39 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.12 and a one year high of $119.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.07.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.