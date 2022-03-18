iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Stock Price Up 0.2%

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $93.82 and last traded at $93.82. 38 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.63.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.25% of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

