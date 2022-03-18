iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Purchased by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 611,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,980,000 after buying an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $2,349,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 152,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 30,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ICF traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.07. 178,470 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average of $69.69.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

