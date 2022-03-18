iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 647,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,927 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.4% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $38,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 34,046,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,698,000 after buying an additional 878,054 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,341,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,238,000 after purchasing an additional 707,190 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,330,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,747 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,142,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,389,000 after purchasing an additional 303,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,525,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,513,000 after purchasing an additional 55,032 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $55.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.72. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $50.41 and a 52 week high of $68.18.

