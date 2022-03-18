iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Increased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $23,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 50,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 504.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 64,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 53,862 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $107.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

