iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,620 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after buying an additional 563,627 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,397 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.92 and its 200-day moving average is $137.58. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

