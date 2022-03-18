iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Holdings Decreased by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,164 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,004,000. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 174,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after purchasing an additional 117,978 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

BATS VLUE traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $105.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,806 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.65. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

