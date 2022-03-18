iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) is Capital CS Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Capital CS Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 144.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,002 shares during the period. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF accounts for 1.2% of Capital CS Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital CS Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

USXF traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $35.52. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,836. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $39.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.