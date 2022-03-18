iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 153.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.8% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $73.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,474. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.90 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average of $78.31.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

