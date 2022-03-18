iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 147.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,873 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.59. The stock had a trading volume of 33,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,587. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.40 and its 200 day moving average is $102.64. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

