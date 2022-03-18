iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Stock Holdings Increased by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 238.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,522,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071,853 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned about 1.85% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $48,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 276,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 75,486 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, MA Private Wealth boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 277,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 35,813 shares during the period.

Shares of COMT stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.37. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $45.51.

