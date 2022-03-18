iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Bought by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,001,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 25,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 51,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

LQD stock opened at $121.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.58. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $118.40 and a 52 week high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

