iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stake Boosted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $95.64. 1,350,274 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.87 and its 200-day moving average is $105.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

