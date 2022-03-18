iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,951.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $110.93 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.25 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.26.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

