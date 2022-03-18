iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Purchased by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned about 0.39% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NYF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.09. The stock had a trading volume of 73,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,569. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day moving average of $57.40.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

