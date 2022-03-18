iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Acquired by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,550,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,175 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up about 11.2% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $61,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,532,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,540,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,611,000 after acquiring an additional 289,690 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,823,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,732,000. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,012,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,295,000 after acquiring an additional 131,577 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $35.95 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $39.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.122 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

