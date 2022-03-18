iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Lessened by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 9.8% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $46,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock opened at $266.02 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $234.70 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.