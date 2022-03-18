iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Lessened by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,374 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.20. 99,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,593,117. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.32. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $146.94 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

