iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,261 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 3.6% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $57,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,593 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,309 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,959,000 after purchasing an additional 634,752 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,268,000.

Shares of IWM traded up $3.17 on Friday, reaching $205.11. 25,783,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,761,926. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $187.92 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

