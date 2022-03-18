iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $24,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $205.11 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $187.92 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.23.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

