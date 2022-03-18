iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Lifted by SimpliFi Inc.

SimpliFi Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 6.4% of SimpliFi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,703,278,000 after buying an additional 1,774,700 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,593 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,309 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,774,000 after purchasing an additional 405,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,615,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,712,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.27. The company had a trading volume of 36,621,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,797,242. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

