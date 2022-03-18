iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stake Reduced by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.97. 1,248,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,777. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.56 and a 200 day moving average of $109.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.97 and a 1-year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

