iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

IWS stock opened at $118.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $105.30 and a 12 month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

