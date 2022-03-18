iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of DVY opened at $126.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.80. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.24 and a 1 year high of $128.04.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

