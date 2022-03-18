iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $126.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.80. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.24 and a fifty-two week high of $128.04.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

