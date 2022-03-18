iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.68. 10,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,672. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.24 and a 52 week high of $128.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

