iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $16,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 55,932 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $268.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.50. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $247.37 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

