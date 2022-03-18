iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 4.3% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $13,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.92. 194,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,008. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.25 and a 200-day moving average of $271.95. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $247.37 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.